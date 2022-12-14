Saakashvili ends hunger strike started a few hours ago

TBILISI, December 14. /TASS/. Georgia’s former President Mikhail Saakashvili has ended a hunger strike that he started a few hours ago, backing out of his protest after receiving a letter from some members of the European Parliament, his defense lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze said on Wednesday.

"I tried to make him change his mind (and end the hunger strike - TASS), but to no avail, he was very nervous. I told his family members, who live in Europe, about it. Then European Parliament members sent him a letter and he changed his position," he said on Pirveli television.

Saakashvili went on a hunger strike earlier on Wednesday after the Georgian penitentiary service denied him a chance to attend his court hearing by video link. The court was scheduled to discuss letting the former president walk free due to his health condition. The hearing was adjourned to December 22.