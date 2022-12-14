Talks with EU, US officials on Kosovo correct and sincere — Vucic

BELGRADE, December 14. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called correct and sincere the talks on Kosovo and Metohija with EU and US special representatives Miroslav Lajcak and Gabriel Escobar.

There was a sincere and correct conversation with EU Special Representative for the Western Balkans Miroslav Lajcak and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Gabriel Escobar, Vucic wrote on his Instagram page (banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia) on Wednesday.

No details regarding the content of the meeting or the agreements reached are available.

The day before, Lajcak and Escobar visited Pristina, where they met with Kosovo’s leaders.

Tensions in Kosovo escalated sharply on December 6, when special forces of this unrecognized territorial entity, accompanied by patrols from the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), began to seize the premises of election commissions in northern Kosovo and Metohija. The Serbian population spontaneously organized resistance to the Kosovars, who fled across the Ibar River. On December 8, about 350 police from Kosovo entered the Serb-populated north of the province in armored vehicles and blocked the northern part of Mitrovica. On December 10, Kosovo police in Kosovska Mitrovica arrested Dejan Pantic, a former Serb police officer, on trumped-up charges. In response, the Serbian population took to the streets to protest and block the roads in several communities.

Patrols from the EU Mission in Kosovo, as well as members of the International Mission under the auspices of NATO in Kosovo and Metohija (KFOR), arrived at the barricades. The prime minister of unrecognized Kosovo, Albin Kurti, demanded that the Serbs remove the barricades by the evening of December 11. Otherwise, he warned he would order the Kosovo police to remove the roadblocks.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said on December 10 that the country would send a request to KFOR for deploying 1,000 Serbian law enforcement officers in Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244.