Zelensky asks UN chief to send experts to Ukrainian energy facilities as soon as possible

KIEV, December 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a phone call on Wednesday to field UN experts to Ukrainian energy facilities without any delay.

"I have asked that UN experts be sent to Ukrainian energy facilities as soon as possible," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel after his conversation with Guterres.

Additionally, Zelensky said that he and the UN Secretary General touched upon the grain deal and the Kiev-authored Grain from Ukraine food initiative.