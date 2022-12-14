Coronavirus incidence rate rises in Russia for fourth straight week — watchdog chief

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 14. /TASS/. The epidemic situation in Russia is characterized as tense, among other things due to a growth in the incidence rate of coronavirus infections, observed for the fourth week in a row, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova told a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with the government on Wednesday.

"We see a tense epidemic situation in the Russian Federation today, and it is due to two epidemic processes; this is a growth in the incidence rate of coronavirus. It is slight, but we have been seeing it for a fourth week after the previous two-month decline. It is at a level of 10-11% every week, but it is in place and it will continue," Anna Popova said.

Russia also sees a marked increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections and influenza - "a 30-35% growth week to week," said Popova, who is the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

"This past week and the week before it, precisely this increase occurred both among those who contracted the disease and among those hospitalized. Therefore, the epidemic situation with influenza and acute respiratory viral infections presents the biggest challenge to the healthcare system today," she specified.