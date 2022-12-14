Health minister says Covid situation stable in Russia

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 14. /TASS/. Covid cases are on the rise in Russia, but the situation is stable, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the government on Wednesday.

"As for Covid, I can add that the situation is quite stable now, although we can see an increase [in cases]," he said.

According to the health minister, nearly 20,000 hospital beds are available for Covid patients, while one in six beds is equipped with intensive care modules.

"The number of patients on ventilators is already much lower than in previous periods, with regard to vaccination and treatment, so we see about 230-240 people being treated per week," Murashko added.