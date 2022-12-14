Russian health watchdog sees no high risks of potential variability of coronavirus strains

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare sees no risks of high variability of coronavirus strains, Anna Popova, the service’s head, said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the government on Wednesday.

"The COVID-related risks that we see are the risks of potential variability of the virus and emergency of new genomic variants of SARS-CoV-2, which might lead to a complicated epidemic situation," she said. "We see no high risks yet."

According to Popova, her service conducts monitoring. For this purpose, a system of genomic surveillance of the virus has been established in Russia. More than 220,000 genomes have been uploaded to it, and more than 5,000 genomes are added weekly. In general, the country has a nationwide coronavirus monitoring network, the head of the Russian consumer health watchdog said.