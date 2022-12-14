Iran is ready to defend rights of Russians — judiciary official

TEHRAN, December 14. /TASS/. Iran is ready to defend the rights of Russian that stay in the country and hopes Russia will also help Iranians if their rights are violated, Zabiyollah Khodaeiyan, the head of the General Inspection Organization of the Islamic Republic, said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to restore justice if Russian citizens in Iran complain about violations of the law, and I hope that the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation will cooperate with Iranian citizens in Russia," he was quoted as saying by the IRNA news service.

According to Khodaeiyan, citizens of Russia and Iran, including entrepreneurs, "should be confident that in the event of a violation of their rights, the judicial systems of both countries will support them." It will serve as a basis for the development of cooperation, he said.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia told TASS on Wednesday that during a visit to Tehran Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and Khodaeiyan signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the agencies. As some of priority issues, the memorandum lists protection of human rights and freedoms, supervision over compliance with national legislation, including in anti-corruption area, the restoration of the rights of victims, including through the return of assets of illegal origin from abroad.

The General Inspection Organization of Iran is responsible for monitoring and supervising the executive branch, state institutions and institutions whose financial resources are partially or wholly owned by the government.