Russia ranks 106th globally for COVID-19 incidence — sanitary watchdog

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 14. /TASS/. Russia now ranks 106th in the world for the COVID-19 incidence, its figures are five times lower than last year, Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) head Anna Popova said on Wednesday.

"In November and December, we were and are now in 106th place in the world for the incidence [of COVID-19], now the incidence is low, it is five times less than a year earlier, in last year’s November. But it still makes us somewhat wary," Popova said at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the government.

She noted that for this reason Russia conducted some 250,000-300,000 COVID tests daily.

"This is enough for today to clearly identify all those who fall ill. We remain in the top ten countries in terms of testing coverage in the world," Popova explained.