EU countries can’t reach agreement on tribunal for war crimes in Ukraine — Borrell

BRUSSELS, December 14. /TASS/. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell on Wednesday confirmed that member countries have differences over the European Commission’s proposal to establish a tribunal for war crimes in Ukraine.

"I presented together with the Commission a proposal to the ministers (for European affairs at a European Council meeting on December 13 - TASS)," he said at an NGO conference in Brussels. "We were discussing it but without a result. This is an interesting discussion that for the time being has not a concrete answer."

According to Borrell, "there is a polemic" among EU members if there’s a need for any other organizations in addition to the tribunal.

The European Commission on November 30 proposed to set up a fund that would hold 300 billion euros of the frozen assets of the Russian central bank and 19 billion euros of frozen Russian private assets, which the EU would invest to use the profits as compensation payments to Ukraine. In order to legitimize the seizure of the Russian funds, the European Commission proposed to establish an international anti-Russian court with the support from the UN.

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian envoy to the UN, said the idea is an example of what’s called the "rules-based international order."

"They make up these rules, then present them as universally recognized and seek the cover of UN authority," the diplomat said.