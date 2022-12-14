No unfriendly countries for Minsk, only unfriendly governments, Belarusian PM clarifies

MINSK, December 14. /TASS/. Minsk believes that there are no unfriendly countries, only unfriendly governments in some states, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Wednesday.

"There can never be unfriendly countries, especially among neighbors. <...> There are governments in certain countries who currently pursue an unfriendly and even hostile policy of sanctions towards Belarus," he noted, introducing the country’s new Foreign Minister, Sergey Aleinik, to the staff of the diplomatic agency.

Golovchenko stated that Minsk would "adequately respond" to these actions by the leaders of other countries. "A country means people and as before, we are ready to bolster equal and mutually beneficial relations with people of all countries without exception," he added.

On Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree appointing Aleinik to the position of the country’s top diplomat, left vacant following the death of Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on November 26.