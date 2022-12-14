Belarusian PM assures Minsk not looking West, says foreign policy must be balanced

MINSK, 14 December. /TASS/. Minsk is not looking West, so the foreign policy of Belarus is focused on all fronts and must be conducted in a balanced way, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Wednesday while introducing the country's new foreign minister, Sergey Aleinik.

"Belarus is not looking for ways back [to the West], but is ready to be friends," he said, noting that the approach to building relations on all fronts should be balanced. "Find a balanced approach in our eastern and western trajectories," Golovchenko stated, identifying one of the top priorities of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

The Prime Minister noted that the conclusions appearing on the Internet about Belarus' desire to join the Western world, made by so-called experts, "whose level is known," are based on the biography of Aleinik, who "worked hard in the Western direction, but that is how his fate unfolded." "We don't look for ways to the West, they should look for ways to join us. We did not tear these ties, we did not take hostile actions, we did not take out embassies, we did not impose sanctions and bans," Golovchenko stressed.

According to the Prime Minister, against the background of the ongoing tectonic shifts in the geopolitics, Belarusian diplomats "cannot be, of course, mere observers, they have to try to actively influence what is happening in the interests" of the country. "Therefore, in the work of the ministry in all areas there should be no signs of sluggishness, lack of initiative, and indifference. The pace and methods of work, which a few years ago could be considered satisfactory, today are unacceptable for the ministry," Golovchenko said.

"The global tasks of the Foreign Affairs Ministry have not changed. Foreign relations, political and especially economic, have not been canceled. And sanctions, restrictions, restrictions are not eternal," the Prime Minister added.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday signed a decree appointing Aleinik as Foreign Minister, thus occupying the post vacated after the death of the previous and late Belarusian Foreign Minister, Vladimir Makei, on November 26. Aleinik has been employed in the diplomatic service since 1992, and since mid-February 2022 he had served as First Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus.