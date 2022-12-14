Italian expert accuses EC President von der Leyen of deepening Russia-NATO rift

ROME, December 14. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen worked to exacerbate the Russia-NATO crisis, serving the interests of the United States rather than of Europeans, Italian political expert Alessandro Orsini said.

The expert told the Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper and the Carta Blanca evening TV show that von der Leyen "has failed her tasks from the political point of view." Among the tasks, the expert named defending of the European territory through the policy of preventing armed conflicts, and protecting the lives of Europeans.

"Back in 2021, when Europe found itself on the edge of a precipice, Ursula von der Leyen worked to deepen the crisis with Russia, <…> fuelling tensions around Ukraine," he said. "When the conflict began, von der Leyen continued to act contrary to Europe’s interests as she fully embraced the instructions of [US President Joe] Biden: zero diplomacy, only weapons."

In his opinion, it was of no coincidence that the former German defense minister with close ties to NATO was selected to chair the European Commission.

In this regard, the expert ponders on the US role in appointments to top EU posts. He also asks why the European Commission president is so focused on the strategy that runs counter to European interests but plays into the hands of Washington.