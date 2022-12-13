EU expresses concern over developments around Lachin corridor

BRUSSELS, December 13. /TASS/. The European Union is seriously concerned over the developments around the Lachin corridor and calls on Azerbaijan to ensure free and safe movement along it, a cording to a statement of the European Union External Action Service released on Tuesday.

"The European Union has been following with serious concern the various developments around the Lachin corridor since the beginning of December," the statement says. "The EU calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020. Restrictions to such freedom of movement cause significant distress to the local population and create humanitarian concerns."

"Other concerns can and should be addressed through dialogue and consultations with the parties involved. The EU reiterates its call for restraint and stands ready to contribute to the above-mentioned efforts," the statement reads.

On Monday morning, several Azerbaijani nationals, who claimed to be environmental experts, blocked passage through the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan slammed this step as a provocation staged by Baku to cause a humanitarian collapse in the unrecognized republic.

The Armenpress agency reported earlier on Tuesday that Azerbaijan had cut gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh.