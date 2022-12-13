IAEA to ensure continuous presence of experts at all of Ukraine’s NPPs

VIENNA, December 13. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will ensure the continuous presence of its nuclear security experts at Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, the agency said in a press statement after its Director General Rafael Grossi’s talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmygal have agreed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will establish a continuous presence of nuclear safety and security experts at all of the country’s nuclear power plants as part of stepped-up efforts to help prevent a nuclear accident during the current armed conflict," it said.

Grossi and Shmygal held talks at an international conference of financial aid to Ukraine in Paris.

"We have now agreed with the Government of Ukraine to further expand and strengthen the IAEA’s nuclear safety and security role in the country. This is especially important at a time when Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the war and in the middle of the winter," Grossi was quoted as saying.

According to the IAEA chief, the agency’s mission at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant "has shown the vital importance of the IAEA being there to monitor the situation and give technical advice."

The IAEA said on November 14 that at the request of the Ukrainian government it would send a mission of experts to the country’s nuclear facilities. The agency’s mission to the Chernobyl NPP finished its work on November 25. IAEA experts inspected the South Ukraine nuclear power plant on December 2, and the Rovno and Khmelnitsky NPPs - on December 10.