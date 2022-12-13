UN Deputy Secretary General visited Kherson on Tuesday — Guterres' office

UNITED NATIONS, December 13. /TASS/. UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths visited the city of Kherson on Tuesday, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the head of the world organization, told a briefing.

"Today he [Griffiths] was in Kherson," Dujarric said.

The spokesman added that the UN sent power generators to the city to provide power to schools and hospitals.

On November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered the pullback of Russian forces from the right bank of Dnieper under the proposal of Sergey Surovikin, commander of the joint group of forces in the special military operation zone. The top military official underscored that Russian forces have been successfully repelling Ukrainian attacks, and the decision to move the forces out was due to the threat of the group getting isolated because of potential flooding of the territory below the Kakhovka hydropower plant dam. According to Surovikin, all civilians who expressed their desire to evacuate, which is over 115,000 people, have been relocated to the left bank.