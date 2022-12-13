Armenian president calls for int’l reaction to situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, December 13. /TASS/. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has called on the world community to react to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"By blocking the #Lachin corridor over 120,000 kids, elderly, women & men are deprived from vital access to Armenia and rest of the world. 2nd day of yet another challenge to the Artsakhi (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic - TASS) people, facing existential treat. International community’s urgent&targeted reaction is a must!" he wrote on his Twitter account.

On Monday morning, several Azerbaijani nationals, who claimed to be environmental experts, blocked passage through the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan slammed this step as a provocation staged by Baku to cause a humanitarian collapse in the unrecognized republic.

The Armenpress agency reported earlier on Tuesday that Azerbaijan had cut gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh.