PARIS, December 13. /TASS/. Donors on Tuesday raised about 1 billion euros at a Paris conference dedicated to helping Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

"The conference helped to raise almost 1 billion euros to help Ukrainians to live through the winter," she said at a news conference.

Of that amount, 415 million euros are earmarked for the power industry, 25 million euros will go toward water supply and 38 million euros toward food supply, she said.