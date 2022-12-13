Global community should not put up with Washington’s protectionism, says Chinese ministry

BEIJING, December 13. /TASS/. Beijing believes that the global community should not close its eyes to unilateral economic restrictions and the protectionism of the US authorities, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a briefing on Tuesday when commenting on the China-initiated investigation in the World Trade Organization (WTO) on the US’ export control measures.

"All countries should stand up and stop obediently putting up with Washington’s policy of unilateral actions and protectionism, this being connected with the stability of the world trade system and with international consciousness," he said.

The US misuses the measures of export control, as well as hinders normal international trade in chips and other products, the diplomat said, adding that it would cause distortions in the global semiconductor supply chain and undermine global trade.

On December 12, the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China said that Beijing had resorted to a mechanism of the WTO dispute settlement on the issue of the US’ export restrictions on supplies of microchips.

In early October, the US restricted access to semiconductor integrated circuits produced under American technologies across the world to 28 Chinese tech companies. Restrictions cover not only supplies by American enterprises, but any company in the world using American semiconductor technologies. Exporters need to receive a license from the US Department of Commerce to supply such products to Chinese firms.