Azerbaijan shuts down gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh — report

YEREVAN, December 13. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has shut down gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenpress reported Tuesday without providing any additional details.

In March, Azerbaijan already suspended gas supply to the unrecognized republic, causing a humanitarian crisis for the 120,000 people living in the region.

On Monday, a group of Azerbaijani nationals, who called themselves ecologists, blocked the Lachin corridor - the only road connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan viewed this step as a provocation of the official Baku, aimed at creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the unrecognized republic.

On Tuesday, several hundred people - mostly representatives of youth opposition organizations - organized a protest near the UN office in downtown Yerevan, demanding to engage political instruments to unblock the Lachin corridor.