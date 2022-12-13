MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The coronavirus still has pandemic potential, Russian sanitary watchdog chief Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"We will see how it [coronavirus] behaves. The flu (swine flu - TASS) we are speaking about has remained a pandemic flu <…>. Anyway, coronavirus will remain a virus with pandemic potential, no matter what we call it," she said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

She noted, however, that the measures of response to the coronavirus infection have changed due to changes in the virus itself.