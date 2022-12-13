Russia reports seasonal surge in Covid incidence, along with flu — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia is seeing an increase in COVID-19 incidence along with flu, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"Let me remind you that along with a rise in flu incidence, we are also seeing a surge in Covid cases. We are not free from this virus, nor is any other country on the planet. And now we register a seasonal increase, although slight, in coronavirus incidence," she said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

She warned that both infections are transmitted in the same manner. "They are transmitted by airborne droplets while coughing, sneezing, and speaking. In some cases, the infection can be transmitted from surfaces to mucous membranes, and a person can catch the disease," she said.

According to Popova, it is unnecessary to demand people wear face masks as they understand their usefulness. "Pharmacies report an increased demand for masks and more and more people are wearing masks in shopping malls and on public transport. We see it and think it is absolutely right. Masks are the simplest and most effective means to protect oneself," she added.