US needs to back up words with actions in relations with China — newspaper

BEIJING, December 13. /TASS/. The United States should back up its words with actions to improve relations with Beijing, China’s The Global Times newspaper said in an editorial on Tuesday.

"To be honest, Washington does not have a good credibility. We pay more attention to what it does than what it says. Just in the past few days, while Washington announced that it would ‘continue responsibly managing the competition between the two countries and to explore potential areas of cooperation,’ it continued to challenge China's core interests in areas such as the Taiwan question, supply chain restructuring, military affairs and human rights," the newspaper pointed out.

According to the Global Times, "the Chinese side has always sought cooperation and stability between the two countries with utmost sincerity, but will never make concessions on major issues of principle."

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng earlier held a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Senior Director for China Affairs of the White House National Security Council Laura Rosenberger. The parties discussed bilateral relations between the United States and China.