Belarus holds snap combat readiness drills for defensive purposes — Defense Ministry

MINSK, December 13. /TASS/. Belarus is holding unscheduled combat readiness drills for defensive purposes, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation at the Belarusian Defense Ministry Valery Revenko said on Tuesday.

"These efforts are of a defensive nature. There’s a selective inspection of military management agencies and military units. The participants are informed phase by phase," he said on Twitter.

The snap combat readiness exercises are being held on orders from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko under the command of the State Secretariat of the Belarusian Security Council. The Defense Ministry said the inspection will be comprehensive and "the troops will have to move to the designated areas as soon as possible, carry out terrain reinforcement, organize protection and defense, as well as build bridge crossings across the Neman and Berezina rivers." Due to the inspection, officials introduced traffic and movement restrictions for people and vehicles on some roads and parts of terrain.

The snap inspection that was conducted on October 11-12 involved about 500 people and 50 military vehicles. Those exercises were to rehearse the troops’ capability of shifting to combat readiness, marching, deployment in designated areas and battle training.