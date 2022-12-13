Italy to stop weapons supplies to Ukraine when peace talks begin — defense minister

ROME, December 13. /TASS/. Italy will stop its military assistance to Ukraine as soon as peace talks begin, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Tuesday.

"Sooner or later, military assistance must end. And it will end when peace talks begin," the ANSA news agency quoted him as saying. "Neither of the sides wants talks. We need an authoritative figure capable of conducting negotiations. And I hope that the European Union will be able to play the role of go-between."

In March, Italy’s parliament passed a resolution on assistance, including military assistance, to Ukraine. The government put forward a list of weapons to be supplied to Ukraine. However, this list constitutes classified information. On December 1, the government extended military assistance to Ukraine throughout all of 2023. The work on a new package has not yet started, but, according to Crosetto, the list of weapons will continue to be secret.