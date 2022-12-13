EU leaders to discuss Iran’s alleged weapons supplies to Russia on Dec 15

BRUSSELS, December 13. /TASS/. The heads of state and government of the European Union will discuss Iran’s alleged weapons supplies to Russia at a summit on December 15, a high-ranking EU representative told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday.

"Some delegations have also raised the issue of Iran’s weapons supplies to Russia," he said.

According to the diplomat, the leaders will also consider the human rights situation in Iran. He noted that the summit’s final document would "resolutely condemn Iran’s human rights violations."

A Washington Post article claimed in August that Iran was supplying unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia for use in Ukraine. Similar allegations were later made by US administration officials, while Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied such speculation.