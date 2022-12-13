Situation around Kosovo remains tense, says Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The situation around Kosovo currently remains tense, and has not changed in a bit over the past 24 hours, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told the Soloviev Live TV program on Tuesday.

"The situation remains tense, and I wouldn’t say it has somehow changed over the past day. There is still a confrontation in northern Kosovo. The Kosovo special police <…> are present there and have even sent reinforcements," the Russian diplomat said when asked a corresponding question.

The Serbs have been trying to exercise moderation and restraint, "and that’s no small feat," Botsan-Kharchenko stressed. "They have maintained self-control, and yet they are ready to offer resistance, if necessary," he cautioned.

Tensions in the north of the self-proclaimed Kosovo republic escalated on Saturday after an ethnic Serb and former Kosovo police officer, Dejan Pantic, was arrested by the Kosovo police in Jarinje on the administrative border between Kosovo and Metohija, and Central Serbia. In response, the Serbian population erected barricades to block main roads leading to the border crossing in several localities and held protests in an attempt to prevent Pantic from being taken to Pristina. EULEX (European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo) and KFOR (a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo) patrols were deployed to the barricades. Prime Minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti demanded that the Serbs remove the barricades by Sunday evening, otherwise, he said, the Kosovo police will be dispatched to do so.