Situation on Chinese-Indian border generally stable — China’s Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, December 13. /TASS/. The situation on the border between China and India remains stable, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"Currently, the situation on the Chinese-Indian border is generally stable. Both sides are in constant contact with regards to border issues along diplomatic and military channels," the diplomat said.

On Monday, the ANI news agency, citing its sources, reported that on December 9, border troops of India and China clashed in the Tawang sector. According to the agency, the Chinese servicemen came to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which separates the two countries but were stopped by Indian troops "in a firm and resolute manner." Several servicemen on both sides sustained wounds. Both sides immediately left that area, according to the sources.

In May 2020, clashes occurred in the mountainous Ladakh region on the border of the two countries which resulted in casualties on both sides. India and China brought heavy artillery, tanks and aviation to the area. After a series of military and diplomatic talks last year, Beijing and New Delhi began a reciprocal troop withdrawal from the border. The absence of a demarcated border between India and China in the Himalayas (the two countries are separated by the LAC) has been the source of tensions for decades. In 1959, India reported that the Chinese side divested of a part of the state of Arunachal Pradesh and in 1962, an Indian-Chinese armed conflict erupted with about 38,000 square kilometers in Ladakh and Aksai Chin belonging to India coming under China’s control.