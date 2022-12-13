Snap combat readiness checks underway in Belarus, republic’s top brass reports

MINSK, December 13. /TASS/. Belarus has started a snap combat readiness check on instructions from the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"On instructions from the president of the Republic of Belarus, who is commander-in-chief of the republic’s Armed Forces, a snap combat readiness check has been launched," the top brass said in a statement.

The previous surprise combat readiness check conducted by the state secretariat of the republic’s Security Council on October 11-12 involved some 500 personnel and 50 units of military equipment, including that belonging to mechanized and air assault brigades. Activities to bring army units to combat readiness, marching and the deployment of troops in designated areas to accomplish training and combat were worked out last time.