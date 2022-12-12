US intends to get ‘creative’ on Paul Whelan’s exchange – Department of State

WASHINGTON, December 13. /TASS/. The Biden Administration intends to get "creative" in regards to release of Paul Whelan, convicted for espionage in Russia, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Monday.

"We are going to be committed, we're going to be creative, and we're going to be relentless in our efforts to see Paul Whelan released," he said.

Price refused to comment on reports about Whelan’s potential exchange for a Russian national, sentenced to a lifetime in a German prison.

"What I will say is that we're going to leave the mechanics of that dialogue and diplomacy to the appropriate channel," Price said.

Whelan, who has citizenship of the US, Canada, Ireland and the UK, was detained amid an espionage operation in Moscow on December 28, 2018. The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in penal colony.