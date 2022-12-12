G7 leaders support Zelensky’s ‘just peace’ initiative — statement

BERLIN, December 12. /TASS/. The Group of Seven leaders support Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s initiative for a just peace in the interests of putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine, according to their joint statement released after their online meeting.

"We welcome and support President Zelensky’s initiative for a just peace," the document says.

According to the statement, the G7 leaders "have not seen evidence that Russia is committed to sustainable peace efforts." "Russia can end this war immediately by ceasing its attacks against Ukraine and completely and unconditionally withdrawing its forces from the territory of Ukraine," the statement reads.

As was reported on the Ukrainian president’s website earlier, during a conversation with US President Joe Biden, Zelensky proposed convening a global peace summit. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the Kremlin was unaware of the Ukrainian president’s initiative to hold such a summit.