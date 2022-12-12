EU imposes sanctions against Iran over human rights situation, support for Russia

BRUSSELS, December 12./TASS/. The European Union has imposed additional sanctions against Iran for the alleged violation of human rights in the Islamic republic and attributed Tehran with supporting Russia in the Ukrainian conflict.

"In line with the Union’s commitment to address all issues of concern with Iran, including the human rights situation, 20 persons and one entity should be included in the list of persons and entities subject to restrictive measures," says the Official Journal of the European Union.

The European Union "remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the document adds. "Iran provides military support for Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. In view of the gravity of the situation, the Council considers that four individuals and four entities involved in the development and delivery of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Russia should be added to the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures," says the document published by the journal.