EU urges Iran not to ship drones, missiles to Russia, to stop supporting regional allies

BRUSSELS, December 12. /TASS/. The EU called on Iran not to ship drones and missiles to Russia, not to work on development of nuclear weapons, not to support its allies in the region, protect the rights of minorities, abolish death penalty and comply with all its "international obligations" in the European Council statement on Iran, adopted Monday.

"The European Union strongly condemns and considers unacceptable any type of Iran’s military support, including deliveries of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs - ‘drones’), to Russia’s [special military operation in] Ukraine," the statement reads. "The European Union strongly cautions Iran against any new deliveries of weapons to Russia, in particular any steps towards possible transfers of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia."

Brussels claimed that it will "respond to all actions" supporting the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the EU called on Iran to return to complete fulfillment of all preconditions of the nuclear deal, to stop supporting its allies in the region, including in Lebanon and in Syria, to ensure the protection of rights of minorities, to stop suppressing protests and to abolish the death sentence.