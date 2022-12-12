Senior official of Kherson region wounded in car blast — health ministry

GENICHESK, December 12./TASS/. First Deputy Governor of the Kherson Region Vitaly Bulyuk was wounded as a result of a car explosion, the region’s minister of health told journalists on Monday.

"He is wounded, his condition is stable, moderately grave," Vadim Ilmiyev said in reply to the question about Bulyuk’s condition. The official is in hospital, he was wounded in a car blast, the minister of health specified.

Bulyuk is in charge of Kherson region’s economic issues, finance and budget policy, agriculture, revenues and taxes.