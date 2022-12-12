Ukraine’s energy facilities to take years to restore — energy company

KIEV, December 12. /TASS/. Restoring energy facilities in Ukraine to their previous condition will take years, the CEO of DTEK Energo company, Ildar Saleyev has said.

"It will take years to restore everything to pre-war levels," he said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine published on Monday.

He estimated the losses of DTEK Energo at billions of hryvnias. Dozens of transformers have been lost.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, 50% of the country's energy infrastructure has been destroyed. On December 9, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmygal acknowledged that restrictions on power consumption will remain in place throughout the country all winter, as every thermal and hydroelectric power plant as well as 40% of high-voltage network facilities have been damaged to varying degrees.