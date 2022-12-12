Orthodox Church’s plight in Ukraine shows civil society muzzled — public figure

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and the imposition of sanctions by the country's authorities on its clergy show that the Ukrainian civil society is almost completely suppressed, the former ambassador of the Lugansk People's Republic in Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik, told TASS in an interview on Monday.

On December 11, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky issued a decision of the National Security and Defense Council "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)". The decree’s addendum contains a list of seven representatives of the UOC, on whom the sanctions have been imposed.

"This is a crackdown on hierarchs and on spiritual leaders representing millions of people. It is an open mockery of these people, it is an act of persecution for their beliefs. It is not only an outrageous step by Zelensky, but also a sign that civil society in Ukraine has been not just imprisoned, but put in solitary confinement. With no chance of making itself seen or heard," Miroshnik said.

He stressed that Ukraine’s society "is so downtrodden that the Zelensky regime can afford to deal so arrogantly, cynically and impudently with spiritual leaders, with religious buildings, and with the huge historical and financial wealth owned by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church."

"Zelensky is taking these steps in order to liquidate an organization that, in his opinion, can retain some soberly-minded people capable of resisting, at least passively, the dictatorship that is now being built on the territory of Ukraine. Robbery and looting are a by-product, which is nevertheless the primary objective for the gang that surrounds Zelensky, and for himself," Miroshnik stressed.

On December 1, Zelensky enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council regarding the activity of religious organizations in Ukraine and the application of personal sanctions, aimed, in fact, at banning the UOC. In particular, he issued orders to submit to the parliament a bill banning "religious organizations affiliated with the centers of influence in Russia," to ensure a theological examination of the UOC Charter for the presence of ecclesiastical and canonical links with the Moscow Patriarchate. Under the same decree, Zelensky enforced the National Security and Defense Council’s decision on sanctions against ten clerics of the UOC.