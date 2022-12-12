Serbia will not use force to resist Kosovo’s admission to EU — expert

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Serbia does not intend to use force to resist the entry of unrecognized Kosovo into the European Union, because of Belgrade's own wish to join the EU and adherence to international law, the leading research fellow at the section of modern history of the Central and East European countries at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Slavic Studies Institute, Yelena Guskova, told TASS on Monday.

"Belgrade is unlikely to go as far as a military clash, because it is on the European path itself, dreaming of becoming a member of the EU," Guskova explained. "I doubt that Serbia will take drastic action. They will be guided by international law."

The expert ruled out any serious reaction from Belgrade even in the event Kosovo was granted the status of an EU candidate. Serbia, she stressed, is more likely to be concerned about the EU’s further attempts to pursue a policy of supporting Albanians in Kosovo.

At the same time, the expert doubts that the EU can positively resolve the issue of Kosovo's accession at the moment due to the position of a number of EU countries that do not recognize the independence of Kosovo and Metohija.

"From this point of view, the possibility of Kosovo’s accession to the EU is primarily a means of putting pressure on Belgrade," she said.

The expert drew attention to the fact that today, Brussels denies UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and has been very sluggish in recent years in the negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina.

"Recently, Serbia realized that its concessions yield no benefits to the Serbian population in the region, where they find themselves in serious danger, and therefore only Serbia and Brussels can protect them. But Brussels will never do this. It is on the Albanian side, while the Albanians believe that the time is ripe for them to send police forces to completely occupy the north of the region in order to put an end to this issue," she added.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said last Saturday that Pristina's December 15 application for EU membership was a direct violation of the Washington Accords. Earlier, the president of the unrecognized Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, said that Pristina would apply for EU membership before the end of this year. The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, stressed that the European Union would consider unrecognized Kosovo’s application for admission to the EU as soon as an official document was received from Pristina.