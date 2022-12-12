Situation around Kosovo feels like Ukraine all over again — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The current situation in Kosovo greatly resembles everything that happened and is happening in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Monday.

"The entire situation, absolutely everything, including Pristina’s attitude to the Serbs in Kosovo, naturally, resembles, to a lesser scale, everything that has been happening in Ukraine. The same patterns, the same behavior from the West," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He recalled that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had warned Belgrade against any hostile actions against KFOR (a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo) and EULEX (European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo) employees. "According to Serbian intelligence services, Pristina is hatching such a provocation to put the blame on the Serbs. It is a routine practice that has been used more than once," the Russian diplomat said.

On December 10, the Kosovo police detained Dejan Pantic, a former Serbian policeman, at the Jarinje checkpoint on the administrative border between Kosovo and Metohija, and central Serbia. In response, the Serb population erected barricades along a highway in several locations near the checkpoint and took to the streets in protest. KFOR and EULEX patrols were deployed to the barricades.

Later in the day, Prime Minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti demanded the Serbs remove the barricades by Sunday evening, warning that otherwise, the police would be sent out.