Ukraine unable to use thermal power plants in full due to damage — operator

KIEV, December 12. /TASS/. The damage inflicted so far on Ukraine’s power grid has prevented the country from running its thermal power plants at full capacity and there is still a substantial deficit of electricity, the state-run operator Ukrenergo reported on Monday.

"As of December 12, a substantial power deficit has persisted <...>. The damage <...> has obstructed the full use of thermal power plants and more time is needed to recommission them," the company said on its Telegram channel.

Restoration efforts have been hampered because of bad weather, Ukrenergo added. "Work [to repair the damaged thermal power plants] has been delayed, impeded by gusts of wind and sleet," the company said.

On November 18, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that almost half of the country’s energy infrastructure had been rendered inoperative. On December 9, he acknowledged that power outages would continue throughout the winter, with all of the country’s thermal and hydro power plants as well as 40% of power transmission lines damaged to a certain extent.