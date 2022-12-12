Iran’s cooperation with Russia not aimed against third countries — MFA

TEHRAN, December 12. /TASS/. Iran's cooperation with Russia is based on common interests and is not directed against third countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani Chafi told a news conference on Monday.

"Iran's cooperation with Russia is based on the common interests of the two countries, and it is not directed against any third country," the Tasnim news agency quotes the official as saying.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that the allegations his country was making unmanned aerial vehicles in Russia and that Moscow was purchasing missiles from Tehran were "politically motivated and made by countries that are constantly providing weapons to one of the parties to the conflict, thus contributing to its continuation."

"Iran has repeatedly expressed its stance. We are not a party to the conflict in Ukraine and we believe that a diplomatic solution is the way of ending it. We have repeatedly stressed that we have not sent weapons to either side," he said.

In August, The Washington Post published an article alleging that Iran was supplying its drones to Russia. Later, similar statements were made by US administration officials. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly dismissed the allegations that Russia was getting Iranian drones for use in Ukraine. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed these speculations as falsehoods and added that the Russian army was using only domestically manufactured drones.