Armenian lawmaker slams blocking of Lachin Corridor by group of Azerbaijanis

YEREVAN, December 12. /TASS/. The blocking of the Lachin Corridor by a group of Azerbaijani nationals on Monday morning is a staged provocation, Chairman of the Armenian parliament’s Standing Committee on Defense and Security Andranik Kocharyan said at a briefing.

"This is a result of provocations staged by Azerbaijan, which we will keep on facing. The military branch [of the government], which monitors the ceasefire, needs to draw conclusions here, make forecasts and prevent Azerbaijan from having intentions that will do no good. If the Azerbaijanis’ long-term goal is to close the Lachin Corridor, no one will leave our fellow countrymen defenseless," he noted.

According to Armenia’s Armenpress state news agency, "a group of Azerbaijanis wearing civilian clothes blocked the highway connecting Stepanakert and Goris (the Lachin Corridor - TASS) at 10:30am on December 12, citing alleged environmental reasons."