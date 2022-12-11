Zelensky says discussed with Erdogan possible expansion of grain deal

KIEV, December 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday he had spoken over the phone with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss possible extension of the grain deal.

"Continued dialogue with Turkish President RTErdogan. <…> discussed further work & possible expansion of the grain corridor," he wrote on his Twitter account, adding that Kiev’s Grain from Ukraine initiative was among the topics.

Zelensky has asked Turkey to help increase Ukraine’s agricultural exports more than once. Kiev has been repeatedly saying that it wants to extend the grain deal for at least one year and include the port of Nikolayev in it. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said back in September that the bulk of Ukrainian grain was being exported to Western countries rather than to African countries, which needed it as a matter of priority.

It was reported earlier on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had had a telephone conversation with the Turkish leader. According to the Kremlin press service, the two presidents discussed the record-breaking trade growth, energy projects, the grain deal, and Syrian settlement.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul for a term of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny was to expire on November 19. On November 17, the agreements were extended for 120 more days. According to the Russian foreign ministry, the deal was automatically extended since there were no objections from either of the parties to it (Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United Nations).