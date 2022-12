KIEV, December 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday he has had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

"Had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. Synchronized positions on the eve of the G7 online summit and the Ukraine support conference in Paris. We discussed the implementation of our ten-step peace formula, cooperation on defense and energy stability of Ukraine," he wrote on his Telegram channel.