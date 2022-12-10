Georgian diplomat says no meeting with Russian senator planned soon

TBILISI, December 10. /TASS/. Special representative of the Georgian prime minister for relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said he was not planning to hold a traditional tete-a-tete meeting any time soon with Russia’s Grigory Karasin, who heads the Foreign Affairs Committee at the country’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament).

"When necessary, we can discuss issues on our agenda over the phone. These mostly include trade and economy, transport communication, and certain humanitarian issues. There are no plans to hold a meeting [with Karasin] any time soon," the Georgian diplomat told TASS on Saturday.

In an interview with TASS earlier, Denis Gonchar, who heads the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth CIS Department, said Moscow might decide to reopen direct flights to Georgia and simplify visas for Georgian citizens, given there are necessary conditions for that. Commenting on Gonchar’s remark, Abashidze said that they had "heard about this previously, that work is underway, and similar comments on the visa regime were also made earlier."

On July 8, 2019, President Vladimir Putin imposed a temporary ban on Russian flights to Georgia. Ever since, flights by Georgian airlines to Russia have been suspended, following Russian Transport Ministry instructions. Moscow made the decision after an anti-Russian rally involving thousands of protesters near the parliament building in Tbilisi. The Russian Foreign Ministry has insisted that the ban for Russian airlines was temporary and that it could be lifted, as soon as the situation in Georgia gets back to normal, with Russophobic campaigns stopped and security risks for Russian nationals removed.