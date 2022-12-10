Turkey reiterates its support to end conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible

ANKARA, December 10. /TASS/. Turkey has confirmed its willingness to give Moscow and Kiev all possible support to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, the republic’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday following consultations in Istanbul between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and his Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal.

"On our part, we insisted that the war in Ukraine should be stopped as soon as possible and emphasized that resuming negotiations is necessary to find a just and sustainable solution to this task. We confirmed our willingness to render all possible support to the parties toward this cause," the statement reads.