IAEA experts carry out inspections at Khmelnitskaya and Rovenskaya NPPs

VIENNA, December 9. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspected the Khmelnitskaya and Rovenskaya nuclear power plants, located in Ukraine, this week, according to the statement published on the IAEA website on Friday.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) carried out nuclear safety and security missions at Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyy and Rivne (Khmelnitskaya and Rovenskaya - TASS) Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) this week as part of its ongoing and intensifying activities to help avert the danger of a nuclear accident during the current armed conflict in the country," the statement said.

According to the statement, the two plants have not suffered any physical damage because of the conflict, but both have experienced some consequences of hostilities, for example power blackouts, that urged the need for the operation "of back-up emergency diesel generators.".