UN Security Council approves resolution on humanitarian exceptions in sanction regimes

UNITED NATIONS, December 9. /TASS/. The UN Security Council approved on Friday the draft resolution confirming the right of humanitarian institutions to continue their operations contrary to existing sanction regime, TASS reports.

The resolution was put to voting by the United States and Ireland. Fourteen countries - members of the UN Security Council voted in favor of it, including all permanent members - Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France. Nobody was against it. India, presiding currently in the Security Council, abstained.

The resolution provides for an opportunity of financing humanitarian activities at the expense of frozen assets. This provision will primarily apply to Afghanistan, North Korea and African countries. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is asked to prepare a report on the impact of effective UN sanction regimes on humanitarian operations.

Resolutions of the UN Security Council are binding but the majority of current sanction regimes are unilateral and regulated within the framework of national legislation.