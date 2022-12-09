Ottawa’s steps go beyond diplomatic practices, Russian ministry tells Canadian ambassador

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Canada’s Ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry on Friday to be told that Ottawa’s actions go beyond normal diplomatic practices.

"On December 9, Canadian Ambassador to Moscow Alison LeClaire was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry over the numerous unwarranted cases of summoning Russian Ambassador to Ottawa [Oleg] Stepanov to the Canadian foreign ministry," the Russian ministry said.

"The Russian side stressed that in the atmosphere of Russophobia whipped up by Canada’s official authorities such demarches stemming from the political situation in that country, either Ottawa-supported ‘nontraditional values’ or false historical narratives, go far beyond normal diplomatic practices," it said.

Apart from that, "Alison LeClaire’s attention was drawn to the concrete facts of war crimes committed by the Ottawa-supported Kiev regime, which are demonstrably ignored by the Canadian side," the ministry said. "It was also stressed that provocative actions, which are nothing but direct interference into Russia’s domestic affairs, are inadmissible.".