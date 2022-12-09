Eurasian Economic Union leaders to discuss economic issues in Bishkek

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. A regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on Friday to discuss, among other things, the current economic in member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The event is expected to be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

"The leaders will discuss the current economic situation and topical issues of integration on the Eurasian territory. The leaders will sum up the results of the outgoing year and exchange opinions about perspectives for the union’s development," said Muratbek Azymbakiyev, who heads the Foreign Policy Department of the Kyrgyz President’s Executive Office.

According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, EAEU leaders will discuss establishing the common gas market and creating an inter-departmental council in charge of energy issues. They will also address further integration within the EAEU and the development of a common market of services.

A package of documents is expected to be signed during the summit. The leaders will also adopt the union’s international priorities for the upcoming year and approve the EAEU budget for 2023.

"In his speech at an expanded meeting, President [Vladimir Putin] will assess the current stage of integration, identify the key tasks towards the further development of the EAEU, and of course, outline the key priorities of the Russian presidency in 2023," Ushakov said.

Russia will assume the organization’s rotating presidency on January 1, 2023.

Apart from the main session, Putin is expected to hold a series of bilateral talks on the sidelines of the event, including with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Ushakov also said that the leaders of Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan may discuss establishing a "trilateral gas union" during their talks in Bishkek.

"This idea [of establishing a trilateral gas union] is currently being discussed. I do not rule it out that [the topic] will be somehow raised in Bishkek. Prime Minister [Abdulla Aripov] will represent Uzbekistan, and there may be a meeting during the talks. I do not rule that out," Ushakov said.

The Russian delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, as well as representatives of the Finance Ministry, Ministry of Industry and Foreign Ministry.