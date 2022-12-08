French politician slams EU for trying to wage energy war against Russia

PARIS, December 8. /TASS/. Senior officials at the institutions of the European Union and its member states tried to wage an energy war against Russia without having the necessary resources, head of the National Rally faction in the French parliament Marine Le Pen told the RTL radio station on Thursday.

"You should not wage an energy war if you don’t have energy, it’s stupid," he said.

When asked if sanctions should have been imposed on Russia at all, the politician emphasized that at least it should not have been done in the energy sector. "The risks that such sanctions carry should have been assessed. They have far more serious consequences for your own people than for the rulers you want to punish," Le Pen concluded.

G7 countries, the European Union and Australia earlier agreed to cap the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 a barrel. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow would not accept the price cap. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, in turn, noted that the move to introduce a price limit could only lead to a rise in energy prices in Western countries.