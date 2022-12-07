Yerevan has Baku’s proposal for draft peace agreement, to respond soon — top diplomat

YEREVAN, December 7. /TASS/. Armenia has received Azerbaijan’s proposal for the draft peace agreement and will respond to it shortly, but the two countries’ approaches are still very different, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the parliament on Wednesday.

"We have received more proposals from Azerbaijan and will come up with our next proposals. Regrettably, the approaches of the parties are far apart on plenty of issues, but negotiations are ongoing so that they can find common ground between the opposing positions and achieve a common result," he said.

According to the Armenian foreign minister, it is not certain that Yerevan and Baku will have a final draft of the peace agreement by the end of the year. He also added that the two countries had not agreed yet on a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.